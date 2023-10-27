Roadside memorial honors chickens killed in Ga. crashes

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - After three chicken-carrying trucks wrecked in Georgia over the span of five days, PETA decided to put up a roadside sign in Gainesville memorializing the chickens’ lives.

“I’m ME, Not MEAT,” the sign at 1791 Atlanta Highway proclaims, with another line reading, “See the Individual. Go Vegan.”

The crashes were on Athens Highway on Sept. 22, Atlanta Highway on Sept. 25 and at the intersection of North Duval and Eeas Main streets in Evans County on Sept. 27.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“The victims of these crashes died in agony, while the terrified survivors lived just long enough to be trucked off to a slaughterhouse,” PETA Executive Vice President Tracy Reiman said in a statement. “PETA urges everyone to go vegan to stop this cruelty and get these deadly trucks off the streets.”

The memorial was planned after the first crash and is half a mile away from the second crash, said People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

It wasn’t during the same time period, but Augusta has it’s own share of chicken truck crashes. In June 2021, a big-rig rolled over on an Interstate 20 exit ramp at Bobby Jones Expressway, dumping chickens all over an overpass. Most of the chickens lived, but it took hours to clear the roadway.

A truck rolled over and spilled its cargo of chickens over a westbound Interstate 20 exit ramp at Bobby Jones Expressway.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.