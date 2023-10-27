Submit Photos/Videos
Paupers’ burial held to remember lives in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 2:48 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a paupers’ burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.

The burial was at the Graniteville Cemetery for people whose families could not pay for a funeral or for people whose relatives could not be found.

“I am just so happy that we are blessed enough to be able to do that. There are some people that would like to but can’t; either physically or monetarily. I’m just blessed that we can,” said Tina Harp, an attendee.

Dozens of people were able to help lay to rest the nearly 15 unclaimed bodies from the past year.

