Officers hunt for escapee from Jefferson County prison

Richard Salyer
Richard Salyer(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities are looking for an escapee from the Jefferson County Correctional Institution.

Inmates at the medium-security dorm-style prison perform work duties, and inmate Richard Salyer left from his outside detail Friday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Law enforcement officers were actively searching for Salyer on Friday afternoon.

He’s serving time for a number of offenses, including theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and arson, in addition to others, according to the Department of Corrections.

It comes as authorities across the state continue to look for three of the four escapees who got out of the Bibb County jail last week. The suspected getaway vehicle has been found, as well as one of the escapees, but three are still on the loose.

