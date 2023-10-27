The stage is set for North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee gets underway Friday evening, offering two days of autumn fun.
A stretch of Georgia Avenue is closed for the free festivities, which include musical acts TobyMac and Sister Hazel performing on stage Friday and Sister Hazel on Saturday.
Saturday will include the addition of craft vendors at family-oriented festival in downtown North Augusta.
Performances
FRIDAY:
Main stage
- 6 p.m.: First Baptist Church worship team
- 7:30 p.m.: TobyMac
SATURDAY:
Lookaway Inn Stage
- 10 a.m.: Tip, Toes & Tap
- 10:30 a.m.: Rhythm and Class Cloggers studio
- 11:45 a.m. REDing Crew Choir
- 1 p.m. Costume contest
- 2 p.m. North Augusta School of Dance
First Baptist Stage
- 10:30 a.m.: West Avenue Worship
- 11:15 a.m.: Kid Zone Praise
- 11:45 a.m.: West Avenue Worship
- 12:30 p.m.: Kid Zone Praise
- 1:30 p.m.: West Avenue Worship
Main Stage
- 6:30 p.m. Chapel Hart
- 8 p.m.: Sister Hazel
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.