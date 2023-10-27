The stage is set for North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee gets underway Friday evening, offering two days of autumn fun.

A stretch of Georgia Avenue is closed for the free festivities, which include musical acts TobyMac and Sister Hazel performing on stage Friday and Sister Hazel on Saturday.

Saturday will include the addition of craft vendors at family-oriented festival in downtown North Augusta.

Performances

FRIDAY:

Main stage

6 p.m.: First Baptist Church worship team

7:30 p.m.: TobyMac

SATURDAY:

Lookaway Inn Stage

10 a.m.: Tip, Toes & Tap

10:30 a.m.: Rhythm and Class Cloggers studio

11:45 a.m. REDing Crew Choir

1 p.m. Costume contest

2 p.m. North Augusta School of Dance

First Baptist Stage

10:30 a.m.: West Avenue Worship

11:15 a.m.: Kid Zone Praise

11:45 a.m.: West Avenue Worship

12:30 p.m.: Kid Zone Praise

1:30 p.m.: West Avenue Worship

Main Stage

6:30 p.m. Chapel Hart

8 p.m.: Sister Hazel

