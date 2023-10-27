Submit Photos/Videos
The stage is set for North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee gets underway Friday evening, offering two days of autumn fun.

A stretch of Georgia Avenue is closed for the free festivities, which include musical acts TobyMac and Sister Hazel performing on stage Friday and Sister Hazel on Saturday.

Saturday will include the addition of craft vendors at family-oriented festival in downtown North Augusta.

Performances

FRIDAY:

Main stage

  • 6 p.m.: First Baptist Church worship team
  • 7:30 p.m.: TobyMac

SATURDAY:

Lookaway Inn Stage

  • 10 a.m.: Tip, Toes & Tap
  • 10:30 a.m.: Rhythm and Class Cloggers studio
  • 11:45 a.m. REDing Crew Choir
  • 1 p.m. Costume contest
  • 2 p.m. North Augusta School of Dance

First Baptist Stage

  • 10:30 a.m.: West Avenue Worship
  • 11:15 a.m.: Kid Zone Praise
  • 11:45 a.m.: West Avenue Worship
  • 12:30 p.m.: Kid Zone Praise
  • 1:30 p.m.: West Avenue Worship

Main Stage

  • 6:30 p.m. Chapel Hart
  • 8 p.m.: Sister Hazel

