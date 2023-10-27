No sign of Jefferson County escapee or the road grader he fled with

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities continued to look Monday for an escapee from the Jefferson County Correctional Institution who fled with a giant road grader.

Neither 48-year-old inmate Richard Salyer to the 37,000-pound grader have been seen since he took off last week on the machine that travels at a maximum speed of 27 mph.

Inmates at the medium-security dorm-style prison perform work duties, and left from his outside detail Friday afternoon, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

Salyer was assigned to a road scrapping detail near Bartow.

He was last seen driving a Caterpillar motor-grader at Dukes Road and Kindon Road at approximately 12:30 p.m.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

Law enforcement officers were actively searching for Salyer on Friday afternoon.

Salyer should be considered dangerous.

He’s serving time for a number of offenses, including theft by taking, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and arson, in addition to others, according to the Department of Corrections.

Inmate Robert Salyer escaped with a grader like this one, authorities say. (Contributed)

If you know the whereabouts of Salyer, please contact the Jefferson County Communications Center at 478-625-4014 or your local law enforcement agency.

It comes as authorities across the state continue to look for three of the four escapees who got out of the Bibb County jail . The suspected getaway vehicle has been found, as well as one of the escapees, but three are still on the loose.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.