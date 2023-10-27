Missing man last seen riding lawn mower down an Augusta street

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing man.

Robert Lloyd Hayward, 63, was last seen a little more than a week ago riding a red Snapper riding lawn mower on Wheeless Road at Milledgeville Road.

He’s 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 185 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. Authorities also released photos of him. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, faded blue jeans and a black knit cap.

He was reported missing by his brother, with whom he lives.

His brother saw him riding down the street on the lawn mower on the afternoon of Oct. 19 and asked him what he was doing. Hayward told him that he was going to “Bessie’s” to see if she would let him move back in.

The brother believes Hayward rode the lawn mower from their residence to Sibley Road. The brother said “Bessies” is a personal care home on Deans Bridge Road where Hayward had previously lived for a few years.

It was at one time owned by a woman known as Bessie but has since been sold.

People at the home said they weren’t familiar with Hayward, who may now be in the Peach Orchard Road and Lumpkin Road area.

Anyone with information about him is asked to call 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

