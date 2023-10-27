Submit Photos/Videos
‘Halloween is fun’: Trick-or-treating in downtown Harlem

By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 12:44 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARLEM, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - October is filled with Halloween events, and kids had the chance to trick-or-treat while supporting a good cause in Harlem.

Thursday night in Harlem, It’s Spooky To Be Hungry also held a food drive for people to donate.

We spoke with some trick-or-treaters to find out their favorite thing about the spooky season.

Everyone could enjoy costumes, food vendors, a hay ride, candy and games downtown.

