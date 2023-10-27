Get cash back on your period products if you live in Georgia

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Tampons, pads, and other feminine hygiene products are considered a necessity by the Food and Drug Administration.

Georgia is one of 21 states that tax period products because they are still considered nonessential goods.

The Tampon Tax Back Coalition is made up of seven companies, August, Cora, DIVA, Here We Flo, The Honey Pot, LOLA, Saalt and Rael, who are offering their customers a way to get their money back if they live in one of the states with a period product tax.

“Humans who menstruate deserve more — period. We see this work as an extension of Honey Pot’s mission to normalize the vagina and foster true transparency. We’re grateful to participate in this coalition of peers working to increase menstrual equity for all,” said Beatrice Dixon, the CEO and Founder of The Honey Pot Co.

Tristin Verret is one of many women who said they hadn’t noticed Georgia’s 4% tax before. It can amount to hundreds of dollars during someone’s lifetime of buying products.

“It kind of feels like they’re taking more out of us. To just unknowingly be cheated out of money for no reason because I bleed once a month,” said Verret.

Georgia collects $6 to $9 million from the tax every year. State Senator Nabilah Islam-Parkes said the revenue counts for less than .01% of the state budget.

Islam-Parkes is hoping the state will get rid of the tax altogether. Last year she presented a bill to remove the period product tax. She plans to spring back the bill his year.

“It shouldn’t be up to corporations to provide that relief when the state of Georgia has the power to do it themselves,” said Islam-Parkes.

The Tampon Tax Back website promises to send you the money on PayPal or Venmo within two days of submitting your receipt.

