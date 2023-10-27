A deeper look into Augusta shooting suspect’s criminal record

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - In broad daylight, without warning, a Richmond County mother says a stranger shot her at her home on Sunday.

An incident report says that a stranger, who authorities identified as Deon Hamilton, had come by earlier asking about drugs. Videos caught on the home camera show him leaving her home earlier in the day.

The report said the mother and her husband said they told Hamilton they had none and told him to leave the property. Then she says Hamilton came back shortly after and started shooting.

Jail bookings show law enforcement added a simple battery charge on to his other charges from Sunday’s arrest.

Doctors are unsure if the victim will walk again, but they are sure of one thing.

“I’m being told that I do need to prepare myself that my life will not be the same as it was,” said the mother.

It’s leaving her with unanswered questions.

“My whole thing is like, why would you do that? What was the purpose of that,” she asked.

Hamilton may be a stranger to Sunday’s victims, but court records reveal he is no stranger to violence.

Court documents show a string of crimes that date back a decade from burglary to aggravated assault.

News 12 found more than nine misdemeanors and three felonies, all starting in 2010.

The severity of his crimes escalates.

In April 2016, he pleaded guilty to simple battery after punching a man in the face twice.

Two years later, in 2018, he pleaded guilty again to simple battery after reports say he hit his roommate in the head with a blunt object.

A month later that same year, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault after he hit a woman in the face with a handgun. He was also charged with possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. He was sentenced to 15 years. He only served four behind bars and the rest on parole. So, he should be on parole until 2033.

But in July of this year, documents show he picked up another simple battery charge after hitting his girlfriend in the face with an open hand. Just months before a victim would find a bullet in her back.

The case is still open, but we are working to find out the answers.

The mother tells us she is still recovering and Hamilton remains behind bars on Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.