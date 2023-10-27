Daily forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beautiful weather expected the next several days as high pressure over the region keeps us dry and temperatures comfortable - just a little warm for the end of October.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies expected today with warm highs near 80. Winds will be light and variable during the day. Looking good for high school football games - temperatures should be in the 60s during game time.

No rain is expected through the weekend, so the weather looks great for outdoor plans. Morning lows will remain in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will remain light out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front is expected to show up late Monday night next week. Highs will stay warm Monday afternoon ahead of the front in the mid-80s. Once the front pushes through we will see cooler temperatures Tuesday through most of next week. Right now, we look dry and breezy for trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Chilly temperatures are expected next Wednesday with highs in the 60s. Keep it here for updates.

Highs (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.