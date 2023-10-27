Daily Forecast | From First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beautiful weather expected the next few days as high pressure over the region keeps us dry and temperatures comfortable - just a little warm for the end of October.

Looking good for high school football games - temperatures should be in the 60s during game time.

No rain is expected through the weekend, so the weather looks great for outdoor plans. Morning lows will remain in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s. Winds will remain light out of the south generally less than 10 mph.

A cold front is expected to show up Monday into Tuesday next week. Highs will stay warm Monday afternoon ahead of the front in the mid-80s. Once the front pushes through we will see cooler temperatures Tuesday through most of next week. Right now, we look breezy for trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 70s and 60s. Unfortunately, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out as the front passes through. Chilly temperatures are expected next Wednesday with highs in the 60s and mornings in the 30s by Thursday morning. Keep it here for updates.

Highs (WRDW)

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.