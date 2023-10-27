Columbia County closes Fire Station 2 on Gibbs Road

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Columbia County Public Safety and Emergency Response announced the official closure of Fire Station 2 on Thursday.

The station at 518 Gibbs Road is being closed for demolition and construction of the new three-bay, two-story fire station.

While the Gibbs Road location is closed, crews will continue normal operations out of an existing facility located at 439 N. Belair Road.

The current rescue truck and engine will respond to calls from this location until the new station is complete.

With a notice to proceed, effective after Nov. 1, construction should take approximately 450 days.

