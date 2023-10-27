Augusta Tech, USC Aiken focus on auto industry through training

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On both sides of the river, local colleges begin to focus on the automotive industry by training people right here at home.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the automotive industry is on track to grow over the next decade.

That’s why places like Augusta Tech and USC Aiken are getting in on the action.

Augusta Tech plans to expand its automotive program with a 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art student space.

They’re hoping the program will help train students for the future through 16 different certifications, including electric vehicle work.

USC Aiken just broke ground on its new Pacer machine shop.

Students will get hands-on experience with mechanical equipment in the 1,000 square foot facility.

Crews say construction is set to wrap up by the end of the year.

