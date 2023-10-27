Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Augusta Tech, USC Aiken focus on auto industry through training

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On both sides of the river, local colleges begin to focus on the automotive industry by training people right here at home.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the automotive industry is on track to grow over the next decade.

That’s why places like Augusta Tech and USC Aiken are getting in on the action.

MORE | Lawsuit challenges S.C. private school voucher program

Augusta Tech plans to expand its automotive program with a 65,000-square-foot state-of-the-art student space.

They’re hoping the program will help train students for the future through 16 different certifications, including electric vehicle work.

USC Aiken just broke ground on its new Pacer machine shop.

Students will get hands-on experience with mechanical equipment in the 1,000 square foot facility.

Crews say construction is set to wrap up by the end of the year.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

Latest News

Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’
Prosecutors said a husband and wife have been sentenced to jail for stealing over $230,000 from...
Get cash back on your period products if you live in Georgia