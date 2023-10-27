Dog dies in apartment fire on Walden Drive

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A dog has died after a fire at an apartment complex in the 2200 block of Walden Drive on Thursday night.

According to officials, the Augusta Fire Department responded to a fire that involved six units of a complex called The Highlands.

The fire happened just before 7:05 p.m., according to officials.

No one was injured in the fire, but a dog died due to smoke inhalation, according to firefighters.

The cause of the fire is under investigation at this time.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.