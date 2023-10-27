Submit Photos/Videos
Suspect arrested in killing at Broad Street convenience store

Ricky Cooper, 55, was pronounced dead at 8:02 p.m. Oct. 19, 2023, after a shooting at 2025 Broad St. in Augusta.
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting that happened a little over a week ago at a convenience store on Broad Street.

On Friday, the North Augusta Department of Public Safety arrested Frank Martin Jr. in connection with the killing at Mom & Pop’s store, 2025 Broad St., on Oct. 19.

Deputies had responded to the store at 7:35 p.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. Once there, they found Ricky Cooper, 55.

Cooper was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Martin was being held Friday afternoon in Aiken County jail and faces multiple charges, including murder, according to authorities.

