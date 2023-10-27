Submit Photos/Videos
3 more yellow-legged hornet nests found in Chatham County

(Georgia Department of Agriculture)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Three more yellow-legged hornet nests have been discovered in Chatham County.

One found near the River Crossing Apartment complex in Thunderbolt is the largest nest found so far. About the size of an exercise ball.

Another next was found about a mile away.

And for the first time, a nest was discovered on Skidaway Island.

Bringing the total number of invasive hornet nests to five.

Experts at The Department of Agriculture do not believe the hornets have migrated outside of the Savannah area.

