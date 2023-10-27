Submit Photos/Videos
3 convicted in 2020 murder of dad behind Augusta Pizza Hut

Kenneth Green Jr., Kendrick Green, Torjae Tanksley,
Kenneth Green Jr., Kendrick Green, Torjae Tanksley,(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 27, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three men were convicted this week in a jury trial in the March 2020, murder of an Augusta father as he left work at the Popeye’s in Daniel Village.

On March 10, 2020The shooting occurred behind a Pizza Hut on Wrightsboro Road near Highland Avenue. Upon arrival, deputies found a man, Donnell Graham, 27, with a gunshot wound. Graham was taken to Augusta University Medical Center and later died from his injuries.

On Friday, the District Attorney’s Office announced the following convicted in Graham’s death:

  • Kenneth Green Jr., of Augusta
  • Kendrick Green, 18, of Augusta
  • Torjae Tanksley, 19, of Augusta
The victim was killed because he had a baby with the mother of Kenneth Green Jr.’s child, prosecutors said.

Kenneth Green Jr. had recently been released from prison by the parole board, and did not like the relationship the victim had with his child’s mother, according to District Attorney Jared Williams.

As the “big homie” gang member of a local set of Bloods, he recruited younger gang members Kendrick Green and Torjae Tanksley to assist in his plan to murder Donnell Graham, Williams said.

Assistant District Attorney William Hammond of the Special Victims Unit conducted this trial, alongside Assistant District Attorney Keagan Waystack of the Violent Crimes and Gang Unit.

At sentencing, Hammond told the court, “Donnell’s daughter has to grow up knowing that her brother’s father killed her father.”

These words, combined with the evidence prosecutors brought throughout trial, resulted in all three men receiving life sentences.

Kenneth Green Jr. was sentenced to life in prison without parole plus 25 years. Kendrick Green and Torjae Tanksley received life in prison without parole plus five years.

After the verdict and before sentencing, Kendrick Green displayed gang signs and had to be forcibly removed from the courtroom, Williams said.

At times during the trial, Tanksley was seen laughing as evidence came out about the killing, Williams said Friday.

“These were young men, out after dark on a school night. People ask why I spend so much time at schools. I spent Wednesday with some of my prosecutors talking to students about choices, and how to be leaders and not followers. We do this in the hopes of reaching kids before they ever make the same choices that cost four people their lives in this case,” Williams said after the verdict Thursday.

