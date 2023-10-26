Why some want an overhaul of Ga. Medicaid program

ATLANTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Democrats under the Georgia Gold Dome are frustrated with Gov. Brian Kemp’s Medicaid program, Georgia Pathways.

The Georgia Pathways Program launched nearly four months ago. Estimates show the program could help more than 300,000 Georgians, yet only about 1,300 people were enrolled .

Records from the Department of Community Health show there are 16,872 Georgians who have completed Pathways applications that are currently under review.

At a news conference Wednesday, state Sen. Gloria Butler and Rep. Sam Park, both Democrats, expressed their concerns. They feel the complicated system needs a total overhaul.

“Enough is enough. End the Governor’s failed experiment and fully expand Medicaid,” said Butler.

The Georgia Pathways program is one of Kemp’s key priorities. The governor has stated before that he feels a full expansion of Medicaid would cost too much.

“Gov. Kemp’s policies have led to over 600,000 Georgians gaining health insurance through the reinsurance program, expanded Medicaid for new mothers, and brought innovation to the Medicaid program through the only waiver granted in the entire country (for Pathways),” a spokesperson from Kemp’s office said in a Wednesday statement to Atlanta News First. “Meanwhile, the Democrats’ proposal would kick over 200,000 Georgians off private health insurance. The only failure here is their inability to come up with solutions that actually work for hardworking Georgia families.”

Georgians who make $14,000 dollars or less annually can apply for the Pathways program.

The Democrat lawmakers plan to push for change. Butler plans to present SB 24 next legislative session and Park plans to present HB 62 next session.

