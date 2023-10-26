Aiken Tech hosts health care career info session today
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re interested in a future career in health care, you can attend an information session hosted by Aiken Technical College on Thursday.
Attendees will receive an overview of Aiken Technical College’s health sciences and nursing programs, tour labs, meet faculty, and learn about next steps.
Click here to sign up to attend The information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater, building 700, on the campus.
Programs to be featured:
Health Sciences
- Emergency Medical Services (EMT/Paramedic)
- Expanded Duty Dental Assisting
- Medical Assisting
- Medical Coding
- Pharmacy Technician
- Radiologic Technology
- Surgical Technology
- Health Sciences Transfer Pathways
Nursing
- Registered Nursing (RN)
- Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN)
- LPN to RN Transition Pathway
- Patient Care Technician
