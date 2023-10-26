Aiken Tech hosts health care career info session today

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re interested in a future career in health care, you can attend an information session hosted by Aiken Technical College on Thursday.

Attendees will receive an overview of Aiken Technical College’s health sciences and nursing programs, tour labs, meet faculty, and learn about next steps.

Click here to sign up to attend The information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater, building 700, on the campus.

Programs to be featured:

Health Sciences

Emergency Medical Services (EMT/Paramedic)

Expanded Duty Dental Assisting

Medical Assisting

Medical Coding

Pharmacy Technician

Radiologic Technology

Surgical Technology

Health Sciences Transfer Pathways

Nursing

Registered Nursing (RN)

Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN)

LPN to RN Transition Pathway

Patient Care Technician

