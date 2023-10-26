Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken Tech hosts health care career info session today

Aiken Tech nursing
Aiken Tech nursing(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 8:58 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you’re interested in a future career in health care, you can attend an information session hosted by Aiken Technical College on Thursday.

Attendees will receive an overview of Aiken Technical College’s health sciences and nursing programs, tour labs, meet faculty, and learn about next steps.

MORE | Blood center holds drive that could aid patients in Mideast

Click here to sign up to attend The information session will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the amphitheater, building 700, on the campus.

Programs to be featured:

Health Sciences

  • Emergency Medical Services (EMT/Paramedic)
  • Expanded Duty Dental Assisting
  • Medical Assisting
  • Medical Coding
  • Pharmacy Technician
  • Radiologic Technology
  • Surgical Technology
  • Health Sciences Transfer Pathways

Nursing

  • Registered Nursing (RN)
  • Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN)
  • LPN to RN Transition Pathway
  • Patient Care Technician

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
911 generic
I-TEAM: Additional inappropriate sexual conduct uncovered at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
The stage is set for North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
In Georgia, there is a law the details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg