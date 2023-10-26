Submit Photos/Videos
USC Aiken equestrian team celebrates national win

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:42 PM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a history-making win, the USC Aiken’s championship equestrian team is celebrating its win with the rest of the horse community.

Back in June, the team won their first eventing association intercollegiate national championship.

They were the smallest team in the field and outperformed Auburn University and the University of Kentucky in the final round to secure the win.

