SCDMV to offer services at Kiosks inside grocery stores

By Marcus Flowers
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV) will soon have self-service electronic kiosks inside grocery stores.

The “SCDMV Express” will allow customers to complete a few DMV transactions any time the store is open, this will eliminate the need to visit a SCDMV branch office.

The SCDMV Express kiosks will launch in November at three locations across South Carolina and more sites will be added to meet customer demand.

