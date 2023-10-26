Overnight lane closures continue at I-20 state line project

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has scheduled another overnight lane closure as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge replacement project.

On Thursday at 10 p.m., a right-hand lane closure will occur on I-20 eastbound from mile marker 200 in Georgia to a point half a mile into South Carolina.

The right-hand lane on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge will be closed.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 7 a.m., Friday.

On Friday at 10 p.m., a right-hand lane closure will occur on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge. The eastbound, right-hand lane will be closed.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 8 a.m., Saturday. The right shoulder of I-20 eastbound may be impacted.

Motorists are urged to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

