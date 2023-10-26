Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Overnight lane closures continue at I-20 state line project

The right-hand lane on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge...
The right-hand lane on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge will be closed.(GDOT)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia Department of Transportation has scheduled another overnight lane closure as part of the Interstate 20 Savannah River bridge replacement project.

On Thursday at 10 p.m., a right-hand lane closure will occur on I-20 eastbound from mile marker 200 in Georgia to a point half a mile into South Carolina.

The right-hand lane on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge will be closed.

MORE | Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

All work is scheduled to be completed by 7 a.m., Friday.

On Friday at 10 p.m., a right-hand lane closure will occur on I-20 eastbound from Exit 200 to the end of the Savannah River Bridge. The eastbound, right-hand lane will be closed.

All work is scheduled to be completed by 8 a.m., Saturday. The right shoulder of I-20 eastbound may be impacted.

Motorists are urged to expect delays and drive with caution through the work zone.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
911 generic
I-TEAM: Additional inappropriate sexual conduct uncovered at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
The stage is set for North Augusta’s Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
In Georgia, there is a law the details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg