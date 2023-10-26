One-Tank Trip: Experience all things apples at this orchard

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A North Carolina town is apple country.

“Back when my grandfather was doing it, it was really all there was in Hendersonville was apple orchards,” said Cory Justus, a fifth-generation farmer.

Today, Henderson County, N.C. is one of the 20 largest apple-producing counties in the country.

“Soil conditions and climate, I think, have a lot to do with this being such a good area to grow apples,” said Justus.

He says the same freeze that hurt peaches hurt apples too, and they lost more than half of this year’s crop at Justus Orchard.

His family’s orchard offers U-Pick apple trees, but because of the freeze, they’ve already been picked clean.

But for them, that doesn’t mean apple season is over.

“A lot of times we jokingly say we’re turning into a bakery that sells apples rather than an orchard that sells bakery items,” said Justus.

People line up to try their homemade apple pies, donuts, fritters, and more.

They’re also still selling apples they picked from a separate orchard.

Outside, there’s a playground for kids of all ages to enjoy, with more activities like apple cannons, a jumping pillow, and a cow train on the weekends.

This orchard isn’t just an orchard anymore - it’s kind of like a mini apple festival.

“It’s been a part of the family for so many generations. It’s kind of an obligation to keep it going, but I enjoy seeing the fruits of my labor,” said Justus.

Every fall, thousands of visitors do too.

Justus Orchard is one of about 20 different orchards around Hendersonville. They’ll be open for a few more weeks.

