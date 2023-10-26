Local bands prepare for weekend competition in S.C.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - North Augusta High School and Silver Bluff High School marching bands are preparing for a trip to the state competition this weekend.

Other high schools we have competing in our area are Williston-Eiko, Barnwell, Batesburg-Leesville, Ridge Spring-Monetta, Ninty-Six, Aiken, And North Middle.

The band members put in a lot of time, especially in football season.

North Augusta’s Band Director Chuck Deen, says, “This group has grown tremendously. They got high music out of 19 bands last week. That’s pretty incredible, and where the assemble has come from.”

Silver Bluff’s band are Lowerstate champions in the 2A division.

News 12 wishes all the bands the best this weekend.

