Here’s how to get help in domestic violence, abuse cases

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Data shows domestic violence and abuse are on the rise, including here in Georgia.

Over the last ten years, there’s been a 42% increase in fatalities from domestic violence.

October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and we’re sharing survivor’s stories so others recognize red flags and where to find help.

“I woke up with his hands around my neck. Yes, that’s how I woke up and I was so terrified,” said domestic violence survivor, Lacecia Doe.

It was the moment her life changed.

“That experience was so traumatic. My parents didn’t know that I was going through it. Of course, I was like, ashamed,” she said.

It’s a familiar story for multiple victims in Georgia.

In 2022, there were 129,528 crisis calls to Georgia’s certified family violence and sexual assault agencies.

At Safe Homes of Augusta, they’ve already served more than 200 clients this year in their shelter.

“We are definitely seeing more people having a need for safe shelter,” said Development Director Jennifer Frantom.

One of the most crucial steps in healing is what happens after a victim’s 30 days in the shelter as they get back on their feet.

Doe said: “I went to therapy twice a week because that’s how bad I was mentally.”

It’s why Safe Homes works with victims for up to a year after they leave.

“We can help with things like rent, utilities, transportation. Without that additional support, their likelihood of being revictimized is significantly higher,” said Frantom.

Now Doe is hosting her own community event to help women heal and raise more awareness.

“How do we move forward now it’s happened, it’s done or I’m experiencing it. So what does moving forward look like?” she said.

There’s help 24 hours a day.

If you need to speak with someone, you can call the Safe Homes hotline at 706-736-2499.

On Thursday, organizations in Augusta were spreading awareness like Safe Homes, the Solicitor’s Office and Georgia Legal Services.

We spoke with Richmond County’s Solicitor General Omeeka Loggins who says they want to be able to provide resources needed so people can get help.

“The reality of it is, it affects everyone, and we have seen some increases not only in the number of cases some of them have ended in murder but the severity of the cases, so we want to bring awareness to the community,” said Loggins.

What is Georgia’s Law on Domestic Violence?

Georgia law defines domestic violence as any felony, battery, simple battery, simple assault, assault, stalking, criminal damage to property, unlawful restraint, and criminal trespass between past or present spouses, persons who are parents of the same child, parents and children, stepparents and stepchildren, foster parents and foster children, and persons living or formerly living in the same household. You do not have to be married to someone to be a victim of domestic violence in Georgia.

What is South Carolina’s Law on Domestic Violence?

A person may be found guilty of criminal domestic violence (CDV) if they cause physical harm or injury to a household member, or attempt to cause physical harm or injury to a household member. They must have had the ability to harm and circumstances must reasonably create fear of imminent harm.

Types Of Abuse

Physical Abuse can include slapping, pushing, punching, hitting, kicking, grabbing, choking, biting, hair pulling, or the use or threat to use weapons to hurt you. Physical abuse can occur and leave no visible injuries.

Psychological Abuse can include threatening you, controlling the money, controlling how you spend your time with your friends, attempts to make you feel inferior, and threats to harm or take away your children.

Sexual Abuse is any forced sexual contact, whether by physical force, threats, or coercion.

