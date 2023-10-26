Submit Photos/Videos
Food bank to give away vegetables today in Augusta

The Golden Harvest food bank hosts a mobile food distribution on Thursday.
The Golden Harvest food bank hosts a mobile food distribution on Thursday.(Golden Harvest Facebook page)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:28 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 26, 2023 at 9:31 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest will host a mobile produce distribution on Thursday for Georgia residents only.

The Golden Harvest Augusta team will direct all attending Georgia residents to form a line in their vehicles upon arrival.

The event will be at the main warehouse on Commerce Drive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can begin lining up their vehicles for the distribution at 4 p.m. due to food bank partner agencies picking up food for their pantries.

For everyone’s safety, please remain in your car throughout the distribution. The team will ask you to pop your trunk to load the food inside.

To learn more about Golden Harvest and upcoming events, go to the website.

