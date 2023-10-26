Food bank to give away vegetables today in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Golden Harvest will host a mobile produce distribution on Thursday for Georgia residents only.

The Golden Harvest Augusta team will direct all attending Georgia residents to form a line in their vehicles upon arrival.

The event will be at the main warehouse on Commerce Drive from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Attendees can begin lining up their vehicles for the distribution at 4 p.m. due to food bank partner agencies picking up food for their pantries.

For everyone’s safety, please remain in your car throughout the distribution. The team will ask you to pop your trunk to load the food inside.

