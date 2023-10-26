Federal voter intimidation trial gets underway in Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Ga. - A federal civil trial starts Thursday to determine whether a conservative group violated the Voting Rights Act by intimidating Georgia voters.

The acts in question happened in the high-stakes weeks leading up to the 2020 U.S. Senate runoff election in Georgia. A Texas-based conservative group, True the Vote, announced it was challenging the eligibility of more than 360,000 Georgia voters.

Soon afterward, liberal voting rights group Fair Fight, founded by Democrat Stacey Abrams, filed a lawsuit. The suit says True the Vote intimidated voters by recruiting volunteers to monitor ballots cast at the polls and offering up to $1 million to pay the legal expenses of anyone who has to go to court to challenge voters’ eligibility.

The defendants argue that Georgia law allows citizens to question the voting eligibility of their neighbors.

The outcome of the trial could affect future eligibility challenges. If the judge sides with the conservative group, more like-minded groups might be inspired to request mass voter challenges. If the judge sides with the liberal group, people might think twice about doing so.

A ruling against True the Vote could deter similar mass challenges in Georgia and other states, attorneys for plaintiff Fair Fight say. They are specifically asking Jones to bar True the Vote from operating in Georgia and initiating any challenges in the future in the battleground state that President Joe Biden won by roughly 12,000 votes in 2020.

Voter fraud in the U.S. is exceptionally rare. A review by the Associated Press of every potential case of voter fraud in the six battleground states disputed by former President Donald Trump found fewer than 475 cases — an inconsequential number to the 2020 presidential election results. In Georgia, elections officials rejected just a few dozen ballots cast in the 2021 Senate runoff election, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Both Democrats beat their Republican opponents by tens of thousands of votes, giving the party control of the Senate.

Catherine Engelbrecht, True the Vote co-founder, said in an email to supporters on Monday the case was a “critical battle” and True the Vote was “defending the rights of every American voter.”

The estimated 10-day trial could also feature some prominent witnesses. Attorneys for True the Vote said in a court filing they plan to call to the stand Abrams and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, who was targeted by Trump for not taking steps to overturn his narrow election loss in the state. Fair Fight plans to call Engelbrecht. The judge is not expected to rule immediately after the trial concludes.

True the Vote announced the voter challenges just after early in-person voting began for the January 5, 2021, runoff election for Georgia’s two U.S. Senate seats. At the time, Trump and his allies were spreading false claims that voter fraud had cost Trump the presidential election.

“While local officials feared for their lives and false cries of a stolen presidential election whipped across Georgia like a wildfire, Defendants kept lighting matches,” Fair Fight said in a May court filing.

True the Vote had aligned itself with Trump’s reelection campaign and its multistate legal effort to overturn the general election results. Engelbrecht said while announcing the voter challenges that True the Vote was helping Georgia voters “in taking a stand for the sanctity of every legal vote.”

To further deter voting in the Senate runoffs, Engelbrecht publicized a million-dollar bounty for reports of election-related wrongdoing and said she would send Navy SEALs to polling places, Fair Fight said in the May 25 court filing.

Attorneys for True the Vote accuse Fair Fight in court documents of an “overly dramatic narrative,” saying the challenges were allowed by Georgia law and that the money True the Vote announced was a legal fund for whistleblowers. The mention of Navy SEALs reflected Engelbrecht’s “musings on volunteer help at polls from readily recognizable veterans of honor familiar with detail and the chain of command” and did not materialize, according to court documents.

“Plaintiffs push a narrative where the big bad state yanks people out of line at polling stations as trained killers patrol nearby or humiliates them by asking for added proof of county residency already required of every voter,” attorneys Jake Evans and Michael Wynne say in a trial brief filed Monday.

They also argue that the defendants were engaging in protected free speech. The U.S. Department of Justice has joined the case and says applying the section of the 1965 Voting Rights Act that prohibits voter intimidation in this instance does not violate the First Amendment.

