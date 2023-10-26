Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The owner of the dogs that mauled young Justin Gilstrap pleaded guilty Thursday to reckless conduct.

Burt Baker, who’d been out on bond , entered the so-called blind plea – meaning prosecutors had no sentencing recommendation and Baker was at the mercy of the court – in an unannounced hearing Thursday in Columbia County. In addition to criminal charges, the victim’s family sued Baker, seeking punitive damages . The family also sued the county.

Justin, 11 years old at the time, was riding his bike on Langston Drive near his home in Columbia County when the dogs attacked him in January.

The boy lost much of his scalp, underwent several surgeries and will be dealing with the consequences for the rest of his life. The community rallied around him with a series of fundraisers and mood-lifting gestures during his weekslong hospitalization.

EARLIER COVERAGE:

Baker was sentenced to 12 months of probation for the misdemeanor. Special conditions include that he’s to have no dogs for 12 months, no contact with the victim or his family pay $400 month in restitution to the family, pay a $100 fine, perform 40 hours of community service and remain employed.

Baker spoke to the judge, saying he has to live with this for the rest of his life and is very sorry for what happened.

The court said he had seven dogs that he handed over to animal control.

The defense said the dogs had a habit of getting out and chasing people on bikes.

Ericka Stevens, the mother of the victim, says her son told her he was riding his bike when one pit bull terrier started barking at him and then grabbed his leg. A second pit bull then came up and grabbed him on his bottom.

That’s when he fell off the bike and a third pit bull then came up and dragged him into a ditch.

The family has incurred $1 million from medical bills alone.

“As a mom I feel like justice has not been served,” Stevens said after the hearing. “Justin still has so many surgeries and procedures to go. His life has forever been changed. My baby almost died and Burt gets the minimum punishment. Our justice system failed Justin today.”

She said her focus now will be on the upcoming civil trial.

“At least as Justin’s mom and advocate I can say I have done everything that I can to make sure Justin gets some kind of justice,” she said. “This is about Justin and making sure he gets the justice he deserves. He’s an amazing kid that has overcome so many things, that even us as adults, wouldn’t be able to. I am proud of him and proud to be his mom.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.