Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

By Staff
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 4:18 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child is at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center after receiving burns from a barrel fire on Thursday.

Officials say it happened on the 600 block of Hutchinson Drive, near North Augusta Middle School, around 1:20 p.m.

MORE | Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life

Aiken County EMS, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the home.

Once on scene, first responders learned the home was not on fire, but a burn barrel was involved.

Deputies say a juvenile was playing in the backyard and received burns after setting fire to the trash with gasoline, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell News 12 they are unsure of the age or condition of the child.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
911 generic
I-TEAM: Additional inappropriate sexual conduct uncovered at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
North Augusta gears up for annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
In Georgia, there is a law the details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg