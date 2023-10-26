Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A child is at the Joseph M. Still Burn Center after receiving burns from a barrel fire on Thursday.

Officials say it happened on the 600 block of Hutchinson Drive, near North Augusta Middle School, around 1:20 p.m.

Aiken County EMS, North Augusta Department of Public Safety, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office and fire crews responded to reports of a fire at the home.

Once on scene, first responders learned the home was not on fire, but a burn barrel was involved.

Deputies say a juvenile was playing in the backyard and received burns after setting fire to the trash with gasoline, according to the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials tell News 12 they are unsure of the age or condition of the child.

