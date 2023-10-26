Submit Photos/Videos
Caught on camera: Massive whale collides with windsurfer

Footage captured the moment a windsurfer collided with a whale in Sydney’s northern beaches. (Seven Network Australia, Jason Breen)
By Seven Network Australia via CNN Newsource
Published: Oct. 26, 2023 at 3:33 AM EDT
SYDNEY (Seven Network Australia) – Jason Breen loves to live life on the wild side, but this was a wipeout he didn’t see coming.

The 55-year-old Australian windsurfer’s GoPro camera caught the moment he collided with a massive whale in Sydney’s northern beaches.

Breen was surfing Wednesday morning when the whale breached and dragged him underwater.

“I saw the head come out,” Breen described. “Then I saw the rest of the body come out, and then I saw the whole thing above me, and about that stage, I’ve got to be honest, I thought I was in trouble.”

Footage captured the moment a windsurfer collided with a whale in Sydney’s northern beaches.
Footage captured the moment a windsurfer collided with a whale in Sydney’s northern beaches.(Seven Network Australia, Jason Breen)

Rolling with the whale, Breen said he was trapped underwater for what felt like a lifetime.

“The whole time under the water, you can just feel the mass of it pressing against your body and pushing you down,” Breen said.

Paul Mettelbeck happened to be filming that day and witnessed the incident.

“I thought, ‘This is not going to be good,’” Mettelbeck remembered.

He put a call out on social media to find the windsurfer, and it worked.

“Jason called me and said, ‘I’m OK.’ He was very lucky and I was very happy,” Mettlebeck said.

Breen only resurfaced when his arm strap snapped.

He said the leash may have saved his life by breaking. It’s designed to withstand all conditions, but by chance, it snapped at just the right moment.

“I’m just lucky,” Breen added.

Copyright 2023 Seven Network Australia via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

