Augusta leaders haggle over details of record budget

Augusta-Richmond County Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse presented a record $1.156 billion budget to city leadership last week . But Augusta Commission members are still saying too much money is going toward certain areas, while others aren’t getting enough attention.

So commission members gathered Thursday afternoon for a budget work session.

It’s the largest budget, but there’s still not enough to go around.

Concerns over a future shortfall of about $4 million in next year’s budget led commissioners to look for next year’s fix in this year’s budget.

“Woo, that’s going to be a lot of money,” said District 5 Commissioner Bobby Williams.

They pointed out some departments ended the year with a surplus and are still being given a raise in next year’s budget.

They also pointed out that the sheriff’s office budget included positions that are unfilled right now, and maybe they could siphon some of that money off until the roles are filled.

They asked questions about a budgeted $150,000 for the canal authority and found out it was for needed renovations to facilities. And an increase to an already expensive audit, last meeting estimated at $300,000, now bids are coming back at more than $450,000.

All of this adds up to unused funds that roll over to next year.

District 7 Commissioner, Sean Frantom, weighed in: “I felt like if we had the conversations today of like, let’s make a cut now so that next year we don’t have to say, ‘oh we’re just going to raise taxes to the citizens’ because that’s the gap that we have to fill.”

Commissioners are now tasking Interim Administrator Takiyah Douse to find an extra $1 million from the general fund and other departments to help address those shortfalls.

Administrator Douse continued that she was prioritizing, “Mach Academy, the Library, the Canal Authority, and then go back and take a look at where our revenue projects, or even our expense projects, may have been more on the conservative side, to see if there’s any wiggle room there to still be able to present a balanced budget.”

With more questions raised than answers, the next budget workshop has already been scheduled for November 15.

Lots of satisfaction came through with proposed higher starting salaries for Richmond County Sheriff’s Office jailers and patrol officers, as well as $285,000 for cybersecurity.

This follows the sheriff blaming low jailer salaries, in part, for the fact that so many of them have been bribed by inmates to smuggle in contraband .

The spending also comes on the heels of a cyberattack that brought many city operations to a standstill earlier this year. It took weeks for operations to get close to normal, and the city had to bring in outside firms to deal with the problem.

But what really took leaders by surprise was $300,000 for an operational audit.

They’re saying that’s too much – even though there have been multiple calls for audits since the IRS levied $2 million in fines against the city for failing to file documentation of employees’ health insurance coverage as required by the Affordable Care Act .

The audit also might address recent concerns from commission members about employees potentially cheating in logging their work time .

Other issues include shortfalls for garbage collection, street lighting, the fire department and health insurance that hasn’t been raised in six years.

Getting less money under the recently unveiled budget would be cemeteries and tree maintenance. Those cuts are apparently offset by the increase to the overall recreation general shop budget, which would help provide those services.

The work session Thursday was just one step in the budget process. Among the upcoming highlights will be a Nov. 7 “public town meeting.”

The budget is scheduled to be adopted Nov. 21 and take effect Jan. 1, 2024.

