Art exhibit shows rich African American history in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Center for African American Art and Culture has a new art exhibit.

It is based on the Thompson family from Salley with eight paintings featuring the experiences of enslaved relatives, including a woman who served in the Civil War and agricultural and civic activities during past times in rural South Carolina.

We spoke with the author behind the book and exhibit and why he created it.

“What my art represents is not just family history, but rich African American history right here in Aiken County. During my artist talk, we had wonderful conversations of old histories from folks who were able to see the connections in the paintings,” said Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr.

The exhibit will be on display in the main gallery of the center until January 3.

