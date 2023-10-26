Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Art exhibit shows rich African American history in Aiken County

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Center for African American Art and Culture has a new art exhibit.

It is based on the Thompson family from Salley with eight paintings featuring the experiences of enslaved relatives, including a woman who served in the Civil War and agricultural and civic activities during past times in rural South Carolina.

We spoke with the author behind the book and exhibit and why he created it.

MORE | USC Aiken breaks ground on new engineering machine shop

“What my art represents is not just family history, but rich African American history right here in Aiken County. During my artist talk, we had wonderful conversations of old histories from folks who were able to see the connections in the paintings,” said Dr. Walter B. Curry Jr.

The exhibit will be on display in the main gallery of the center until January 3.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

Latest News

The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
North Augusta gears up for annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg
Bottle of Xylazine. For use in horses and Cervidae only
S.C., Ga. health officials keeping an eye on spread of ‘tranq’