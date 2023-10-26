Army secretary to inspect Fort Eisenhower housing today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The secretary of the Army will get a firsthand look at the privatized family housing on Fort Eisenhower that’s been the focus of an investigation by Sen. Jon Ossoff.

For more than a decade, News 12′s Meredith Anderson has been uncovering unsafe conditions like mold, electrical and gas issues, pest problems and leaking sewage in housing that’s run by Balfour Beatty .

Some families claim they’ve suffered health issues that last long after they move out – problems like chronic fatigue, body aches and memory loss .

Christine E. Wormuth, secretary of the Army, is in town Friday – the same day Fort Gordon will be renamed Fort Eisenhower during a morning ceremony .

In the afternoon, Wormuth will participate in a walkthrough of two Azalea Terrace family housing units with post leadership and representatives from Balfour Beatty Corp. The junior enlisted housing area was previously known as Gordon Terrace.

Wormuth will engage with post and housing leadership to assess the conditions of family housing on the post and discuss plans for improved conditions of family housing and relationships between the military community and Balfour Beatty.

After the investigation by Ossoff, Army officials have vowed to make improvements, hold Balfour Beatty accountable and inspect the housing.

Meanwhile, plans are in motion for some newly built housing on the post.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony at 10 a.m. Tuesday for Pine Tree Terrace, a project that will bring new-construction homes to service members and their families on the installation.

