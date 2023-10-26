2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Two people opened fire on a sport utility vehicle, injuring the driver, Aiken police said Thursday.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday in the 800 block of Lincoln Avenue, according to an incident report by the Aiken Department of Public Safety.

The 21-year-old victim was driving a 2010 Audi Q7 sport utility vehicle that was also carrying a 22-year-old male passenger, according to police.

They were going past the Glen Arbor Apartments when they passed two males who opened fire on the SUV, according to police.

The driver was struck by a bullet, and the passenger told him to pull over so they could switch places.

Before that could happen, the SUV slammed into a utility pole, police reported.

When first responders arrived, the victim was semiconscious and was taken to a hospital for treatment.

A witness at the apartments reported hearing 12 gunshots.

The condition of the victim was not available.

The shooting was one of the latest in a rash of violent crimes that have claimed more than 100 lives in the past year and a half in communities large and small across the CSRA.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men, like the pair in the the SUV.

