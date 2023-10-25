Submit Photos/Videos
Paycheck padding alleged in Wagener fire chief’s exit

By William Rioux
Published: Oct. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 2:51 PM EDT
WAGENER, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We have new details about a pay controversy that led to the exit of the Wagener fire chief.

Mayor Mike Miller confirmed that Fire Chief David Watson resigned last week, saying it was about overtime.

The Wagener Police Department released an incident report Wednesday detailing the problem, classifying the offense as fraud/breach of trust.

The investigation began after it was brought to the attention of police on Oct. 10 that Watson was claiming a large amount of overtime every week, according to the report.

Wagener Police Chief Michael Goodwin took the matter to the attention of Miller and Mayor Pro Tem George Smith and requested consent to investigate, according to the report.

On Oct. 11, Goodwin met with Town Clerk Angel Jeffcoat and requested Watson’s check stubs dating back to the start of July 2022. The stubs revealed 20 to 26 hours of overtime every week, according to the police report.

Goodwin totaled up the overtime, which was more than 1,700 hours at a cost of over $42,000, according to the report.

Miller met with Watson, who resigned, according to the report.

Goodwin was advised by Miller that the investigation was being turned over to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division for further investigation, according to the report.

READ THE POLICE REPORT:

Meanwhile, Tillman Rushton has been named interim fire chief for Wagener.

He previously worked for the Salley Police Department, then the Aiken Department of Public Safety and came to Wagener about a year ago.

Tillman Rushton, Wagener's interim fire chief.
Tillman Rushton, Wagener's interim fire chief.(WRDW/WAGT)

The scandal that led to Watson’s exit is reminiscent of what happened in November 2020 in Wagener – a controversy that also left the town without a fire chief and took the firefighting roster down from 12 to four.

Mark Redd was fired from the town’s volunteer fire department in 2020 after more than 40 years of service and more than 20 as chief. The firing led to a mass resignation of volunteers and a rift among some members of the small community.

A retired public safety veteran in Aiken County was brought in to rebuild the agency, and Watson came in sometime after that.

Redd ultimately sued Miller, claiming defamation.

