Burke County fugitive accused of holding woman against her will

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 3:32 PM EDT
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Burke County man is facing charges after allegedly holding a woman against her will on Tuesday.

Around 11:42 p.m., Burke County dispatch received a call, and deputies responded to a home on the 1300 block of Clarks Place Road.

Once on scene, they met with a woman and the victim down the street from the home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The victim told deputies Kadarine Roberts held her against her will and began hitting her with a firearm.

Roberts is accused of letting her go due to the complainant being in the driveway and “would call the police if she wasn’t able to go outside,” the agency says.

Officials say the victim was transported to a local hospital and listed in stable condition.

Deputies tried to contact Roberts at the home with no response. Deputies learned that Roberts was in possession of a rifle and handgun during the incident, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team responded at 12:04 p.m. to the barricaded situation.

After an hour, the Special Response Team went into the home using a throw-bot to guide the way, according to deputies.

Around 1 p.m., the sheriff’s office posted on Facebook that Clarks Place Road was shut down.

Special Response Team operators found Roberts hiding in a closet with an AR-15 rifle near him, according to the agency.

Roberts was transported to the Burke County Detention Center and charged with aggravated assault, false imprisonment, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.

Officials say Roberts was wanted out of Jenkins County for an unrelated aggravated assault and firearms possession case.

