USC Aiken breaks ground on engineering machine shop

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 8:42 AM EDT|Updated: Oct. 25, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT
GRANITEVILLE, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The University of South Carolina Aiken hosted a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday for its new Pacer Machine Shop in the area adjacent to the university maintenance shop.

During the event, USC Aiken Chancellor Daniel Heimmermann provided brief remarks stating that students should use the space to its fullest potential and collaborate with their peers.

The machine shop is a vital element in the training of engineering students at USC Aiken and will support capstone and research projects in engineering and sciences, and collaborations with industry and regional partners.

Students will have the opportunity to gain hands-on experience with the fabrication of prototype mechanical equipment for research, safety, and operational training on equipment, space, and tools to problem-solve and explore new ideas and techniques.

The new approximately 1,000-square-foot facility will include large worktables with power, workshop lighting, wireless connectivity, and large roll-up doors.

Construction is expected to be completed by Dec. 30.

