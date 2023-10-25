Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

South Carolina launches tool to shed light on school spending

South Carolina has a new tool designed to show you how school districts are spending billions of dollars in taxpayer money.
By Mary Green
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - South Carolina has a new tool designed to show you how school districts are spending billions of dollars in taxpayer money.

And it’s available online right now – from your phone or computer – at https://rfa.sc.gov/education-funding-dashboard.

In last year’s budget, state lawmakers implemented a formula intended to simplify how schools are funded.

As part of that – they also required the creation of a new, online dashboard – to show how districts are spending those dollars.

MORE FROM NEWS 12:

“When we all got together and determined it was time to have a new, not-so-complicated formula so we could make some sense out of it, we realized that you can’t manage it if you can’t measure it, so this is how we’re measuring it right here,” Gov. Henry McMaster said.

State leaders unveiled the new dashboard Wednesday at the State House.

It allows viewers to see statewide data – like how money is being spent in all districts and where those dollars are coming from.

It also offers district-by-district looks and comparisons between districts on data like average teacher salaries, money in their rainy-day funds and how their revenue per student correlates to test scores.

MORE | Ga., S.C. sue social media giant, alleging harm to children

State Superintendent of Education Ellen Weaver says this also allows the state to take an honest look at where it is – and use this data to figure out how to get where it wants to be – while building trust through transparency.

“Sunshine is always the best disinfectant, and as I’ve shared often with the educators that I’ve been privileged to talk to, when we have nothing to hide, we can put it all out on the table,” Weaver said.

Right now, the dashboard includes data from the 2021-2022 school year.

The state office operating the dashboard says it hopes to add more data as it becomes available – including, possibly, individual school breakdowns.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
Child sent to Augusta burn center after barrel fire

Latest News

The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
North Augusta gears up for annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
In Georgia, there is a law the details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg