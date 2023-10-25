Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Richard Rogers celebrates 30 years at News 12!

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When Richard Rogers first sat down at the anchor desk at News 12, George Bush Sr. was president, gas was 65 cents a gallon, and Richard’s hair was a few shades darker.

We are celebrating three decades on air for a man who needs no introduction—or wrinkle cream because he never ages.

Join us as we take a look back and celebrate our favorite anchorman.

PHOTOS:

Caption

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson even proclaimed Oct. 25 as Richard Rogers’ Day in Augusta.

WATCH MORE:

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Justin Gilstrap
Dogs’ owner enters plea in mauling that marred boy for life
Aiken Department of Public Safety, ADPS
2 people open fire on SUV, injuring driver in Aiken
Shooting captured on camera in Augusta's Richwood neighborhood.
‘It changed my life forever’: Shooting victim speaks out
In this 2005 photo, James Brown performs on stage during the Live 8 concert at Murrayfield...
Once-lost evidence turns up in James Brown mystery
911 generic
I-TEAM: Additional inappropriate sexual conduct uncovered at Richmond County Sheriff’s Office

Latest News

The stage was set Friday afternoon for the Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee in North Augusta.
North Augusta gears up for annual Jack-O-Lantern Jubilee
In Georgia, there is a law the details the consequences of stealing packages and mail.
Did you know there is a Georgia law that targets porch pirates?
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office held a pauper’s burial service Friday morning in Graniteville.
Pauper’s burial held to remember lives in Aiken County
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Star witness in Murdaugh trial becomes private eye in Orangeburg