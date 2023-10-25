Richard Rogers celebrates 30 years at News 12!
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - When Richard Rogers first sat down at the anchor desk at News 12, George Bush Sr. was president, gas was 65 cents a gallon, and Richard’s hair was a few shades darker.
We are celebrating three decades on air for a man who needs no introduction—or wrinkle cream because he never ages.
Join us as we take a look back and celebrate our favorite anchorman.
Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson even proclaimed Oct. 25 as Richard Rogers’ Day in Augusta.
