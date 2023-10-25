Local teams flip the script on day 2 of state softball Elite 8

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Georgia High School Association Softball State Elite 8 has entered day two.

We were live in Columbus, where five of our local teams are playing for the title.

During day two, Washington-Wilkes has advanced to the class 1A-D2 state semifinals. Harlem, Glascock County, and the Emanuel County Institute won to keep their state championship hopes alive.

Grovetown’s historic season comes to an end on day 2 against Pope.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Thursday scores

Pope 10, Grovetown 1 (Eliminated)

Harlem 7, Pike County 0

Washington Wilkes 4, Georgia Military College 2

Glascock County 7, Bowdon 4

Emanuel County Institute 15, Telfair County 2

GHSA state softball schedule for Friday:

11 a.m.: Glascock County vs. GMC (winner plays at 3 p.m.)

11 a.m.: ECI vs. Wilcox County (winner plays at 3 p.m.)

11 a.m.: Harlem vs. Morgan County (winner plays at 3 p.m.)

3 p.m.: Washington-Wilkes vs. Lanier County

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.