Dispose of unused, expired medications during Take Back Day

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - If you have unused or expired medications, you can safely drop them off during Take Back Day in the CSRA.

The Richmond County and Columbia County Sheriff’s Office will be hosting events to safely collect, destroy, and dispose of medications.

On Oct. 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the community can drop off medications at any of the addresses listed below.

CVS Pharmacy 1520 Walton Way, Augusta 30901

CVS 2902 Peach Orchard Road, Augusta 30906

Columbia County Sheriff’s Office Substation 650-A Ronald Reagan Drive, Evans 30809

Kroger 435 Lewiston Road, Grovetown 30813

How to prevent drug abuse and protect our waterways:

Lock up or hide your medications to prevent others from taking them.

Don’t flush your medications - trace amounts of the chemicals in medications can end up in our waterways.

Dispose of your medications at take-back sites.

The National Center for Drug Abuse Statistics reports that 16.3 million Americans misuse prescription drugs annually and over 96,000 Americans lose their lives to drug overdoses. While prescription drug abuse has declined by nearly 14% since 2015, much still needs to be done to help people get rid of unwanted or expired medications.

Visit the DEA’s Take Back Day website to learn more and find other sites near you.

