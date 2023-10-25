Daily Forecast | From First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Beautiful weather expected the next several days as high pressure over the region keeps us dry and temperatures comfortable. A few clouds will pass by overnight and temperatures will stay much warmer in the mid-50s. Patchy dense fog is possible early Thursday, especially near rivers and lakes.

The second half of the week is looking warmer with afternoon highs near 80 degrees Thursday and Friday. Morning lows will be warmer in the middle 50s Thursday and Friday. Patchy dense fog will be possible again early Friday.

No rain is expected through the weekend, so the weather looks great for outdoor plans. Morning lows will remain in the mid-50s Saturday and Sunday. Mostly sunny skies through the weekend with highs in the mid-80s.

A cold front is expected to show up late Monday night next week. Highs will stay warm Monday afternoon ahead of the front in the mid-80s. Once the front pushes through we will see below average temperatures Tuesday through most of next week. Right now we look dry and breezy for trick-or-treaters Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 60s and 50s. Chilly temperatures are expected next Wednesday with highs near 60. Keep it here for updates.

Warmer highs in the 80s expected through the weekend. (WRDW)

