Columbia County School District creates charitable foundation

Columbia County Board of Education
Columbia County Board of Education
By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County School District Foundation has been established to fund initiatives like student scholarships, student support needs and classroom innovation grants in the district.

It’s a 501(c)(3) nonprofit.

Superintendent Dr. Steve Flynt called the foundation “an important step in providing even more educational opportunities for students above and beyond to the high-level learning that is provided in our classrooms.”

He said it also provides an opportunity for the community to directly impact student success and achievement.

Columbia County Board of Education member Lee Ann Meyer serves as the board representative for the foundation.

“We look forward to seeing the impact the foundation will have on student achievement,” she said.

To learn more about the foundation or to make a tax-deductible donation, visit www.ccboe.net/foundation.

