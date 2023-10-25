Bowman man accused of 2 sexual assaults at S.C. State University

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) agents and South Carolina State University police announced a man has been arrested after he was accused of multiple sexual assaults while on the S.C. State campus.

Authorities said a joint investigation between SLED and police led to the arrest of Davon Johnson, 20, after two October incidents where Johnson was accused of criminal sexual conduct.

State police were alerted of a report of sexual assault in the area of Hugine Suites, a campus residential complex. A second victim later came forward and alleged that Johnson had sexually assaulted her the previous Sun.

SLED charged Johnson with 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct from an Oct. 18 incident and S.C. State charged Johnson with 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct from an Oct. 15 incident.

Following his arrest, Johnson was jailed at the Orangeburg County Detention Center. Bond was denied Wednesday in Orangeburg County Magistrate Court.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.