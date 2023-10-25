Blood center holds drive that could aid patients in Mideast

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Shepeard Community Blood Center hosted an event Wednesday, potentially collecting blood for victims of the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The blood collected is not going to Middle East immediately, but it will be stored in case any need arises. The region has been rocked by violence in recent weeks since the militant Arab group Hamas attacked Israel, which immediately declared war.

If the need doesn’t rise, the blood will stay here and be distributed around the CSRA.

“Our blood here at Shepeard always stays in our area, and the blood in the U.S. always stays in the U.S., but this is one of those rare exceptions that doesn’t happen often. We’re very hopeful that there won’t be a need, but there very well could be a need,” said Benjamin Prijatl, CEO of Shepeard Community Blood Center .

If you want to donate blood, there are donation centers at 1533 Wrightsboro Road in Augusta, 353 Fabian Drive in Aiken, 4329 Washington Road in Evans and 290 Meridian Drive in Grovetown.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.