Applications being accepted for Aiken Festival of Trees

By Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken Parks, Recreation and Tourism Department is seeking participants for the Festival of Trees.

The annual event invites local businesses and organizations to decorate holiday trees and display them at the Aiken Visitors Center & Train Museum, 406 Park Ave. Southeast.

Visitors vote on their favorite tree throughout the month, with the first- through third-place winners receiving a small monetary donation to the charity of their choice.

There is no cost to participate, but space is limited.

Applications are available online at https://coa.page/qff9 For for pick-up at the Aiken Municipal Center, 111 Chesterfield St.

Forms must be submitted by Nov. 1.

