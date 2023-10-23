Richmond County Coroner’s Office investigating 3 traffic-related deaths over the weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating three separate cases that resulted in three deaths over the weekend, all involving vehicles.

On Saturday, October 21, the Coroner’s Office says 2-month-old Mason Lewis died after being in the hospital following an accident two months ago. On August 14, Lewis was in a vehicle driven by his father when the vehicle he was in was involved in an automobile crash at Kissingbower Road and Milledgeville Road.

Lewis was transported to Wellstar MCG, where he would die two months later on October 21 at 8:49 p.m.

On Sunday, October 22, they say two separate traffic incidents claimed the lives of two people.

The first was a traffic fatality that happened on I-520 near Wheeler Road, which the Coroner’s Office says claimed the life of 42-year-old James Allen Griffin Jr.

They say Griffin was driving on I-520 when his vehicle left the roadway and rolled over several times, eventually ejecting Griffin from the vehicle.

Griffin was transported to Doctors Hospital of Augusta by EMS, where the Coroner’s Office says he was pronounced dead at 2:53 a.m.

Within the hour, the Coroner says a second incident happened in the 1800 Blk. Gordon Highway that claimed the life of 39-year-old Barry Anthony Smith Jr.

Smith was homeless, and they say he was struck by a westbound vehicle while trying to cross the highway, eventually being pronounced at 3:18 a.m.

Autopsies have been scheduled for all three incidents.

Stick with News 12 as we work to learn more about each of these separate cases.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.