Out with the old, in with the new: Here’s a look at all the changes at the Augusta Exchange

New businesses are popping up in the Augusta Exchange after multiple have closed.

Over the weekend, both Brandsmart USA and Club Pilates opened their doors.

Growth is just one word to describe what’s happening at the shopping center.

Customers are saying the stores seem to be going just as quickly as they’re coming.

“It’s been like a revolving door since moving here,” said Augusta native, Jacqueline Logan.

There’s a saying that says with no change, there’s no growth

With multiple stores closing over the past few months at the Augusta Exchange, customers like Jacqueline Logan are feeling the brunt of all the change.

“We’ve kind of seen some of the stores that we were used to leaving one being one of my favorite stores that’s gone. It’s been a little bit disappointing, but I’m hoping that some new stores will come in and pique my interest as well,” she said.

From Christmas Tree Shops, to O’Charley’s, to Buy Buy Baby, the list goes on.

“Oh, that’s a shame,” said customer, Joseph Moore.

With doors open at the new Brandsmart, signs of progress at the sight of what’s soon to be Jim n Nicks, and a new pilates studio, the growth keeps coming.

“That makes me feel good because it. It makes me know at least someone is looking at the area and coming in and willing to give this area a try. So new stores coming in is always a good thing,” said Logan.

As of Sunday, there are at least 4 different vacancies at the Augusta Exchange, so with the empty space, what does the future hold and what do people want to see?

“We have some good restaurants here, but, you know, it’s always good to have other restaurants,” said Moore.

