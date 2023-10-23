Submit Photos/Videos
Missing teen last seen Friday near Crosscreek High School

By Craig Allison
Published: Oct. 22, 2023 at 8:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing teenage girl last seen on Friday, October 20.

The Sheriff’s Office says 15-year-old Hailey B. Rohl was last seen on Friday, October 20 wearing a white hoodie, grey leggings, and a black book bag in the Crosscreek High School area.

They say she is 5′ 3″ with hazel eyes, brown hair, and weighs 100 pounds.

Anyone with information concerning her location is asked to please contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706) 821-1080.

