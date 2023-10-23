Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Miracle Mile Walk 2023 benefits Piedmont Augusta

By Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta went pink over the weekend for the Miracle Mile Walk to support Piedmont Augusta’s breast health and mobile mammography unit.

The center provides screenings to women in our community regardless of their ability to pay.

MORE | Duck Dash raises funds to lower SIDS rates in Augusta

In total, the walk was three miles with a post walk celebration and raffle.

One woman who’s mom is affected by breast cancer, spoke about what this event meant to her.

Emily Tyus, says, “Just last week my mom I found out my mom has breast cancer. Thankfully it was caught early and so just being able to be here and talk with others about it like - get your screenings early, go to your doctor, is huge.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hailey Rohl, Destiny Hamlett
2 missing teens last seen Friday near Cross Creek High School
Traffic accidents claim 3 more lives in Richmond County
Traffic accidents claim 3 more lives in Richmond County
Leroy Reese Jr.
Suspect identified in Wadley shooting incident; GBI investigating
Pansy Brown
Woman last seen in a 2008 silver Dodge now found
Ja’Maijh Turner
More than 1 year later, missing Waynesboro teen located

Latest News

Georgia Bureau of Investigation
35 years later, Millen murder victim identified
1 hospitalized after shooting in Augusta, no suspects yet
Woman injured in shooting on Richwood Drive in Augusta
News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Oct. 23
Aiken County election officials say their main early voting center will be at the government...
Early voting starts today in Aiken, continues in Augusta