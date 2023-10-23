Miracle Mile Walk 2023 benefits Piedmont Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta went pink over the weekend for the Miracle Mile Walk to support Piedmont Augusta’s breast health and mobile mammography unit.

The center provides screenings to women in our community regardless of their ability to pay.

In total, the walk was three miles with a post walk celebration and raffle.

One woman who’s mom is affected by breast cancer, spoke about what this event meant to her.

Emily Tyus, says, “Just last week my mom I found out my mom has breast cancer. Thankfully it was caught early and so just being able to be here and talk with others about it like - get your screenings early, go to your doctor, is huge.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.